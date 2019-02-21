Czarnik has scored in three consecutive games, most recently in in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Czarnik had spent much of the latter part of January in the press box, but James Neal's lower-body injury has opened up an opportunity for the 26-year-old to play on the third line. He's recorded seven shots on goal since returning to the lineup, compared to 36 in his previous 29 games this season. He's still averaging just 10 minutes a game, but could see more time if he can keep scoring.