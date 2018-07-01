Flames' Austin Czarnik: Inks new deal
Czarnik will put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Calgary on Sunday worth $1.25 million AAV, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Czarnik only appeared in 10 games for the Bruins last season, instead spending the bulk of his time in the minors. With AHL Providence, the 25-year-old notched 69 points in 64 contests. Without a clear spot in Boston's lineup, the Detroit native will move to greener pastures for a chance to make a bigger impact in the NHL.
