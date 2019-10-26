Coach Bill Peters said Austin Czarnik (lower body) is not expected back in the lineup until late December, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

While the nature of Czarnik's injury is unknown, we now have a timetable. If the forward is able to stay on that schedule, he would miss about two months. Alan Quine and Tobias Rieder will likely cover Czarnik's position in the lineup while he's out.