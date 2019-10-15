Flames' Austin Czarnik: Often healthy scratch
Czarnik has drawn into only two of the Flames' six games this season.
Czarnik has only two shots on goal and an average ice time of 6:10 in his appearances, so he's being used less than sparingly. The 26-year-old forward had 18 points in 54 contests last season, but with the Flames' offense primarily limited to the top line so far, it's no surprise to see a goose egg in the points column for Czarnik.
