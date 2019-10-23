Czarnik scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Czarnik's tally at 16:25 of the second period evened the score at two goals apiece, but it was a short-lived leveler, as Alex Ovechkin sniped a go-ahead goal for the Capitals 10 seconds later. Czarnik has points in consecutive games after going scoreless in five straight to start the year. He skated on the second line with Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk in this contest, but it's unlikely he'll stay in that role long-term.