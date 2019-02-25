Flames' Austin Czarnik: Pots game-winning goal
Czarnik scored with 41 seconds remaining in regulation to help Calgary defeat the Senators 2-1 on Sunday.
Czarnik has been on fire with four goals over his past five games. The depth winger waited until the latter stages of Sunday's game before finding his way onto the scoresheet, and with the goal, now has six snipes and 10 points in 34 games in 2018-19. It's worth noting that three, or half, of Czarnik's goals this year have been game-winners.
