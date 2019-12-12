Calgary recalled Czarnik (lower body) from his conditioning assignment with AHL Stockton on Thursday, but he'll remain on long-term injured reserve for the time being.

Czarnik drew into three contests during his stint in the minors, notching three points over that span, but the Flames evidently don't think he's ready for NHL action just yet. Another update on the 27-year-old forward's status should surface once he's activated off IR.