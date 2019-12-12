Flames' Austin Czarnik: Recalled from conditioning stint
Calgary recalled Czarnik (lower body) from his conditioning assignment with AHL Stockton on Thursday, but he'll remain on long-term injured reserve for the time being.
Czarnik drew into three contests during his stint in the minors, notching three points over that span, but the Flames evidently don't think he's ready for NHL action just yet. Another update on the 27-year-old forward's status should surface once he's activated off IR.
More News
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Sent out for conditioning assignment•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Likely out at least two months•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Put on IR•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Opens 2019-20 account•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Helper for first point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.