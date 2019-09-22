Flames' Austin Czarnik: Returning Sunday
Czarnik (ankle) is expected to return for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
Czarnik missed Friday's game versus the Oilers with an ankle injury sustained earlier in the week, but he'll return to the lineup for Sunday's game. It'll be an important test for Czarnik, who will be competing with many of the other players in Sunday's game for a bottom-six role come Opening Night.
