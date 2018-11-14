Flames' Austin Czarnik: Seeing minimal action
Czarnik has averaged a mere 8:09 of ice time in his last three games.
Against San Jose on Sunday, Czarnik logged a season-low 6:41 of ice time in which he tallied two shots and one block. The center has spent two stretches serving as a healthy scratch for a total of seven games and has registered a mere four points when in the lineup. Dillon Dube's (concussion) potential return from injury could once again relegate Czarnik to the press box.
