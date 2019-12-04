Flames' Austin Czarnik: Sent out for conditioning assignment
Czarnik (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Stockton on a conditioning assignment Wednesday.
Czarnik has been out of action since Oct. 24 versus Florida, but is taking strides in his recovery with his conditioning stint. The Heat are in action versus AHL Ontario and AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively. While Czarnik was originally expected to be out until late December, his conditioning assignment could be an indication he is ahead of schedule.
