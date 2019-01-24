Flames' Austin Czarnik: Stuck in press box
Czarnik has been scratched in four of the Flames' last five contests.
In his lone appearance during that stretch, Czarnik logged a meager 7:40 of ice time and didn't accrue any significant stats. At this point, it will likely take an injury or two for the winger to earn additional minutes, so fantasy owners should look for other depth options.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...