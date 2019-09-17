Flames' Austin Czarnik: Two goals in preseason opener
Czarnik scored twice in a 4-3 win over the Canucks on Monday.
One of Czarnik's tallies came on the power play, and he added an even-strength goal as well on an assist from Tobias Rieder. Czarnik filled a bottom-six role for the Flames last season, contributing six goals and 18 points in 54 games. The right winger is likely to return to a similar role, especially after his hot start to the preaseason.
More News
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Assists in four straight games•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Dishes 10th assist•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Earns power-play assist•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Earns assist in 100th game•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Pots game-winning goal•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.