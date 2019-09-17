Czarnik scored twice in a 4-3 win over the Canucks on Monday.

One of Czarnik's tallies came on the power play, and he added an even-strength goal as well on an assist from Tobias Rieder. Czarnik filled a bottom-six role for the Flames last season, contributing six goals and 18 points in 54 games. The right winger is likely to return to a similar role, especially after his hot start to the preaseason.