Flames' Austin Czarnik: Waived by team Wednesday
Czarnik (lower body) was designated for waivers Wednesday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Czarnik previously spent some time in the minors on a conditioning assignment but will now get some extra work in with the Heat. The center will likely make his way back to the NHL before the end of the year once he gets back up to game speed. Prior to getting hurt, the Detroit native was on a three-game point streak which he will no doubt be eager to pick back up down the road.
More News
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Sent out for conditioning assignment•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Likely out at least two months•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Put on IR•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Opens 2019-20 account•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.