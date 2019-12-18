Czarnik (lower body) was designated for waivers Wednesday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

Czarnik previously spent some time in the minors on a conditioning assignment but will now get some extra work in with the Heat. The center will likely make his way back to the NHL before the end of the year once he gets back up to game speed. Prior to getting hurt, the Detroit native was on a three-game point streak which he will no doubt be eager to pick back up down the road.