Czarnik (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Sharks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Czarnik scored two goals in Monday's 4-3 win over the Canucks, but a late blocked shot leaves him too sore to go for Wednesday's contest. Matthew Phillips will be in the lineup in his place. Czarnik's next chance to return to game action comes Friday against the Oilers.