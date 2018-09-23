Czarnik earned a hat trick in Saturday's 5-2 home win over the Canucks.

What could be more impressive than a hat trick for the ex-Bruin? Well, Czarnik delivered all three goals by the start of the third period. The Flames signed him to a two-year deal this summer, and it's of the one-way variety, meaning the Miami University (Ohio) product is likely to emerge as a full-timer at the top level this season. He can still be assigned to the minors, but Calgary would need to waive him first.