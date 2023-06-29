Suniev was selected 80th overall by the Flames in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Suniev's 45 goals (in 50 games) for BCHL Penticton this past season tied him with teammate and Carolina first-rounder Bradly Nadeau for the league lead. Suniev added 45 assists for good measure. Although born in Russia, Suniev has been playing in North America for a few years. His game lacks pace at times, but his playmaking is underrated, and he's shown a consistent ability to put the puck in the back of the net. Suniev is off to the University of Massachusetts this fall, where he should have a chance to become an immediate contributor for the Minutemen. There's some sneaky upside here for Calgary, but it's going to take time.