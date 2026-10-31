Suniev scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Suniev capitalized on a turnover in the second period to give the Flames a 2-1 lead. The 21-year-old winger has played regularly since his Oct. 7 call-up, earning four goals, one assist, 18 shots on net, 11 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 10 appearances. He's filling a middle-six role with power-play time, but it'll likely take time before he's producing at a level that would make him reliable in fantasy.