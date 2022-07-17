Jones signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 at the NHL level with the Flames on Saturday, PuckPedia reports.

The 23-year-old doesn't have much NHL service under his belt (no points in two games with Vegas last season), but he's flashed some offense at the AHL level with 25 goals and 41 points in 41 contests with Henderson in 2021-22. Coupled with his 102-point explosion in his final season with OHL Niagara, and it's perfectly conceivable that Jones could carve out a regular role at some point with the Flames.