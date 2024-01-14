Coleman scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Coleman earned his third straight multi-point effort and his sixth such games in the last 10. The 32-year-old forward is up to 19 tallies -- three shy of his career high -- with 18 assists, 103 shots on net, 50 hits, 32 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 43 contests. He's been a diamond in the rough for fantasy managers, though the one red flag is that his shooting percentage is at 18.4 percent, by far the highest mark of his career.