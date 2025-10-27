Coleman scored twice on seven shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Coleman had both of the Flames' third-period tallies, with his first goal being on a shorthanded give-and-go with Mikael Backlund. The second tally came at even strength and was also set up by Backlund. While the Flames have struggled to score as a team, Coleman has been a bright spot, earning four points over his last two contests. He's at five tallies, one assist, 28 shots on net, 22 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 10 outings.