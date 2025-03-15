Coleman scored a goal on three shots, doled out six hits and added two PIM in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Coleman got the Flames on the board in the third period, burying a rebound after a Matthew Coronato shot was stopped. The 33-year-old Coleman ended a terrible stretch in which he was limited to one assist and a minus-6 rating over 14 appearances. While the goal drought is over, he could struggle without longtime linemate Mikael Backlund (upper body), who is week-to-week. Coleman is at 13 goals, 31 points, 153 shots on net, 139 hits, 54 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 65 appearances in a middle-six role this season.