Coleman scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Coleman had a chance just before his goal, but he couldn't finish from in tight. The next rush was a 2-on-1 that saw Rasmus Andersson sauce Coleman a pass for the Flames' second goal. Throughout the season, Coleman's offense has come in small bursts. He has two points over his last three games and six tallies, 14 points, 76 shots on net, 55 hits and 28 PIM through 38 contests overall. The 31-year-old will likely continue to see work on the third line, which means a sustained run of scoring is unlikely.