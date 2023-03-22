Coleman posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Coleman's point streak is at four games (three goals, two assists). He helped out on a Troy Stecher tally in the first period. For the season, Coleman has played well in a middle-six role with 17 goals, 18 helpers, 168 shots on net, 91 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 72 appearances.