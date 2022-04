Coleman scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Coleman tacked on an insurance tally at 15:36 of the second period. This was his second goal in the last four games, but his offense has been sporadic for much of the last two months. The 30-year-old forward is up to 15 tallies, 31 points, 203 shots on net, 147 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 74 outings.