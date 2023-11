Coleman notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Coleman continues to be one of the Flames' better forward with four goals and five helpers over his last 10 outings. The 31-year-old is not known for his consistency on offense, but he's providing plenty of it with his usual shot and hit totals lately. Overall, the American forward has 12 points, 49 shots, 19 hits, 18 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 21 contests this season.