Coleman (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Vancouver, but coach Ryan Huska is hopeful the 32-year-old forward will be able to return for Thursday's season finale against the Sharks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but Coleman will nonetheless hope to get one more game in before the 2023-24 season comes to an end. He's racked up 29 goals and 52 points through 77 contests this season.