Coleman notched an assist, five shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Coleman stayed warm when he helped out on a Matthew Coronato tally in the third period. Over the last six games, Coleman has contributed two goals and four assists. The 33-year-old forward is up to 38 points, 191 shots on net, 174 hits, 62 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 80 appearances. His three highest-scoring seasons have been the last three years with the Flames, and Coleman still has two contests left to make a push for his second 40-point campaign.