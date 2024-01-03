Coleman scored an empty-net goal on two shots, logged three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Coleman continued a hot run -- he has eight goals and six helpers over his last 12 games, a span in which he's been silenced just twice. The 32-year-old is quickly closing in on a sixth-straight 30-point campaign, though he'd have to cool off dramatically to not end up with a career year. He's at 14 goals, 13 assists, 93 shots on net, 43 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 37 contests.