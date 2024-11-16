Coleman scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Coleman gave the Flames some breathing room late in the third period, snapping a six-game goal drought in the process. The 32-year-old forward has earned five points over eight contests in November, surpassing his production from October. He's at four goals, five assists, 50 shots on net, 38 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 18 games as a fixture in the Flames' middle six.