Coleman was awarded a shorthanded empty-net goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Coleman's late tally, which was awarded when he was interfered with on his way to an empty net, kept his point streak going at seven games, during which he has four goals and five assists. Three of his four tallies during the streak have been shorthanded. The 32-year-old forward is up to 10 goals, 22 points (four shorthanded), 79 shots on net, 35 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 32 appearances.