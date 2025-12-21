Coleman notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Coleman helped out on the first and last goals of the game. This was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 23 versus the Canucks. The 34-year-old has six points over nine outings in December, and he's up to 17 points, 83 shots on net, 84 hits, 26 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 36 contests overall. He's been held without a hit in three of his last six games, but physicality is typically Coleman's best area for fantasy contributions, though he's made up for it with the recent steady offense.