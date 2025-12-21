Flames' Blake Coleman: Dishes pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Coleman helped out on the first and last goals of the game. This was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 23 versus the Canucks. The 34-year-old has six points over nine outings in December, and he's up to 17 points, 83 shots on net, 84 hits, 26 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 36 contests overall. He's been held without a hit in three of his last six games, but physicality is typically Coleman's best area for fantasy contributions, though he's made up for it with the recent steady offense.
More News
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Finds twine in loss•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Pots shortie in overtime win•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Pair of points in Sunday's win•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Steals, scores in win•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Scores early in win•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Bolsters lead with two goals•