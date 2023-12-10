Coleman recorded a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Coleman fed Yegor Sharangovich for the Flames' first goal late in the first period. The helper was Coleman's second shorthanded point this season, which have both come over the last two games. The 32-year-old is still scoring at a pace well above his norm -- he's racked up seven points over his last eight contests. Overall, he has seven goals, nine assists, 68 shots on net, 28 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 27 outings.