Coleman recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Coleman was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team, extending his point streak to six games in the process. The 32-year-old has three goals and five helpers during the heater. Overall, Coleman has exceeded expectations so far with 21 points, 79 shots on net, 33 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 31 contests. He's never reached the 40-point mark over a full season, so it's fair to question how much longer he can keep this level of offense up.