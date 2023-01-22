Coleman scored an empty-net goal on six shots, added four PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

There were some ups and downs for Coleman, but he was able to provide a goal at the end to secure the win. The 31-year-old has scored four times and added two assists over his last 10 contests, a noticeable increase in productivity. He's at nine tallies, 19 points, 106 shots, 63 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 47 outings overall.