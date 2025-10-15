Flames' Blake Coleman: Finds back of net Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Coleman doubled the Flames' lead at the 12:10 mark of the first period. This was his second goal of the season, and the 33-year-old veteran has been getting it done on both ends of the ice. Through four appearances, he has two goals, 11 shots, 13 hits and five blocked shots.
