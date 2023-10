Coleman generated an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Coleman earned the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's goal. Through six contests, Coleman has just two points to go with 14 shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating. The 31-year-old can still throw the body around at a high level, but his offense for a full season is a virtual lock to land between 30 and 40 points.