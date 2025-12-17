Coleman scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Coleman has scored in back-to-back games after going eight contests without a goal. The 34-year-old continues to be a steady secondary scorer in a third-line role. He's up to 10 goals, 15 points, 78 shots, 81 hits, 25 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 34 appearances. Coleman's all-around production at least partially makes up for his middling offense, which allows him to be an option in some fantasy formats.