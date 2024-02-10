Coleman had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Islanders.

His goal went into the empty net at 15:59 of the third as the Islanders tried to rally from down 3-1. It's the first time he has lit the lamp in eight games. Still, Coleman already has 21 goals through 52 contest this season, which is just one away from equaling his career mark from 2019-20. His offense has been a bit quiet over the last eight games (one goal, four assists), but fantasy managers should not be overly concerned. Coleman went through a similar slump in late November when he put up four points in an eight-game span.