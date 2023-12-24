Coleman scored two goals, one on the power play and the other shorthanded, on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Coleman has four shorthanded goals this season, all of which have come since Dec. 7. The 32-year-old also made a rare impact with the man advantage, getting the Flames within a goal in the third period. This was his first multi-goal game of the campaign, but he's been excellent as a do-it-all forward. Coleman has 12 goals, 12 assists, 86 shots on net, 36 hits, 22 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 34 appearances, putting him on pace for a career year.