Coleman produced an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Coleman's goal-scoring pace has dipped a bit -- he hasn't scored in four games, though he's managed two assists in that span. The 32-year-old's helper Thursday allowed him to secure his first 40-point campaign in just 48 outings. The veteran forward has added 112 shots on net, 57 hits, 34 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-22 rating.