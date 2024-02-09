Coleman recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Coleman helped out on Mikael Backlund's game-tying goal in the first period. After a torrid six weeks from the start of December to mid-January, Coleman has cooled off with just three helpers over his last seven outings. He's up to 41 points, 118 shots on net, 65 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 51 outings overall, and he'll likely continue to see significant minutes even though he's listed on the third line.