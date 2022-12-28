Coleman was credited with an assist during a 2-1 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

Coleman, who registered his first point in 10 games, earned a secondary helper on Mikael Backlund's game-opening marker. The 31-year-old center added two shots and one hit in the home defeat. The second-period assist was Coleman's second since Nov. 23. After collecting 16 goals and a plus-16 rating last season, Coleman has struggled to produce this season, amassing five goals and a minus-1 rating in 36 appearances.