Coleman had a goal and an assist in Calgary's 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Coleman extended his goal-scoring streak to three games. That's part of a larger hot stretch that's seen him collect an incredible nine goals and 16 points over his last 13 outings. The 32-year-old has 14 tallies and 27 points in 37 appearances this year, but his offensive pace is inflated by his recent success. Coleman has never recorded more than 38 points in a single season and gets inconsistent use on the power play, so his production might slow in the second half of the campaign.