Coleman tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Coleman got Calgary on the board with a goal in the first period before adding an assist on Michael Stone's tally in the third. Coleman now has consecutive multi-point games -- he logged a goal and two assists against the Kraken before the All-Star break. The 31-year-old forward has provided consistent secondary scoring in a bottom-six role, with 11 goals and 14 assists through 51 games this season.