Coleman produced an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Coleman forced a turnover and was credited with the secondary assist when Andrew Mangiapane scored at 16:17 of the second period. With eight points over his last 13 games, Coleman is providing the depth scoring that has often eluded him in his time with the Flames. The 31-year-old is up to 20 points, 109 shots on net, 64 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 48 outings this season.