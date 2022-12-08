Coleman contributed a goal and an assist in Calgary's 5-3 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Coleman found the back of the net at 1:37 of the second period to even the game at 2-2. His assist came on Rasmus Andersson's game-winning goal at 15:37 of the third frame. Coleman has five goals and 12 points in 26 contests this season. The 31-year-old is not likely to improve on his current offensive pace, in part because Coleman entered Wednesday's contest averaging just 0:05 of ice time with the man advantage.