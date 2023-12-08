Coleman scored a shorthanded on goal five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Coleman set up Rasmus Andersson's goal that sparked the comeback, then scored one of his own midway through the third to put the Flames ahead for good. The tally was Coleman's first special-teams point of the year, though he rarely sees power-play time. The 32-year-old has nine points over his last 11 outings, giving him seven goals, eight assists, 66 shots on net, 26 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 26 contests overall.