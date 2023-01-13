Coleman scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Coleman has three goals and an assist over his six outings. His tally in the third period Thursday helped the Flames split a two-game set in St. Louis. The 31-year-old is up to eight goals, nine assists, 95 shots on net, 59 hits and 28 PIM through 43 appearances, putting him on a similar scoring pace to the one he had with 33 points in 81 outings last season.