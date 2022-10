Coleman provided an assist, logged three hits, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Coleman had the secondary helper on Mikael Backlund's goal just 1:13 into the game. Playing in a third-line role, Coleman has six hits, four blocked shots, three shots on net and a minus-1 rating through two contests. The 30-year-old should be regarded more for his hitting than his scoring, but he does enough of both to help in deeper fantasy formats.