Coleman recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Coleman has two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. The 32-year-old forward is up to 19 points, 73 shots on net, 30 hits, 21 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 29 appearances. He's halfway to his 38-point total from 82 games a season ago, and while he's been a tad less physical, it's encouraging to see him making regular contributions from a third-line role.